1152 West Elgin Street

This charming 4 bed 2 bath home is nestled in the Fairfax Park just minutes from the 101, 10, 202 and 60 giving you access to the whole valley! This great room floor plan features a large front room that rolls into the kitchen. The kitchen looks out on the large patio and low maintenance yard and play pool! Come see this beautiful home for yourself before it's gone! Rent includes pool maintenance.



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1550

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet if approved, no cats

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience

https://rently.com/properties/



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 1/31/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

