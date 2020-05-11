All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1152 West Elgin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1152 West Elgin Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:42 PM

1152 West Elgin Street

1152 West Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1152 West Elgin Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
This charming 4 bed 2 bath home is nestled in the Fairfax Park just minutes from the 101, 10, 202 and 60 giving you access to the whole valley! This great room floor plan features a large front room that rolls into the kitchen. The kitchen looks out on the large patio and low maintenance yard and play pool! Come see this beautiful home for yourself before it's gone! Rent includes pool maintenance.

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1550
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet if approved, no cats
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience
https://rently.com/properties/

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 1/31/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1152 West Elgin Street have any available units?
1152 West Elgin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1152 West Elgin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1152 West Elgin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1152 West Elgin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1152 West Elgin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1152 West Elgin Street offer parking?
No, 1152 West Elgin Street does not offer parking.
Does 1152 West Elgin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1152 West Elgin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1152 West Elgin Street have a pool?
Yes, 1152 West Elgin Street has a pool.
Does 1152 West Elgin Street have accessible units?
No, 1152 West Elgin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1152 West Elgin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1152 West Elgin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1152 West Elgin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1152 West Elgin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College