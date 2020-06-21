All apartments in Chandler
1151 W CHICAGO Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

1151 W CHICAGO Street

1151 West Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Luxury Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

1151 West Chicago Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Move in ready home for rent in the center of Chandler! Valted ceiling in family room, 4 bedrooms with two full bathrooms, open concept kitchen features granite counter tops, cabinets for storage ,a good-sized island, stainless appliances, and a breakfast room look over green lush backyard. Formal living room can be used for a study room/formal dining room, or kid's play area. Spacious family for you to add your own decors! Quaint and green grassy backyard with mature landscaping and a nice size covered patio. Conveniently located minutes to Chandler Fashion Mall, freeways, restaurants, shoppings and more! Come to see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 W CHICAGO Street have any available units?
1151 W CHICAGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 W CHICAGO Street have?
Some of 1151 W CHICAGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 W CHICAGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1151 W CHICAGO Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 W CHICAGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1151 W CHICAGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1151 W CHICAGO Street offer parking?
No, 1151 W CHICAGO Street does not offer parking.
Does 1151 W CHICAGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1151 W CHICAGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 W CHICAGO Street have a pool?
No, 1151 W CHICAGO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1151 W CHICAGO Street have accessible units?
No, 1151 W CHICAGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 W CHICAGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 W CHICAGO Street has units with dishwashers.
