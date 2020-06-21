1151 W CHICAGO Street

Amenities

Move in ready home for rent in the center of Chandler! Valted ceiling in family room, 4 bedrooms with two full bathrooms, open concept kitchen features granite counter tops, cabinets for storage ,a good-sized island, stainless appliances, and a breakfast room look over green lush backyard. Formal living room can be used for a study room/formal dining room, or kid's play area. Spacious family for you to add your own decors! Quaint and green grassy backyard with mature landscaping and a nice size covered patio. Conveniently located minutes to Chandler Fashion Mall, freeways, restaurants, shoppings and more! Come to see this one!