115 W Goldfinch Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bed, single level 2400 SFT in Carino Estates, Chandler - Tenant Occupied Please Do Not Disturb



Location, Location, Location! Corner lot across the street from beautiful community park. This home is a 4 bedroom PLUS den. Spacious and bright throughout! Fresh paint inside and out. LOTS of 18'' diagonal tile. Immaculate kitchen with island, tiled counter tops and 42'' staggered cabinetry. Microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator included. One bedroom has private outside entrance and separate HVAC. Landscaped yard with pomegranate, lemon and orange trees in back. Convenient to highways, shopping, dining and EXCELLENT schools!



SECURITY DEPOSIT BASE ON APPROVE CREDIT

REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT $350.00

REFUNDABLE CLEANING DEPOSIT $350.00



NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

RENTAL TAX IS 1.5%



