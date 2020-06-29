All apartments in Chandler
115 W Goldfinch Way
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

115 W Goldfinch Way

115 West Goldfinch Way · No Longer Available
Location

115 West Goldfinch Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bed, single level 2400 SFT in Carino Estates, Chandler - Tenant Occupied Please Do Not Disturb

Location, Location, Location! Corner lot across the street from beautiful community park. This home is a 4 bedroom PLUS den. Spacious and bright throughout! Fresh paint inside and out. LOTS of 18'' diagonal tile. Immaculate kitchen with island, tiled counter tops and 42'' staggered cabinetry. Microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator included. One bedroom has private outside entrance and separate HVAC. Landscaped yard with pomegranate, lemon and orange trees in back. Convenient to highways, shopping, dining and EXCELLENT schools!

SECURITY DEPOSIT BASE ON APPROVE CREDIT
REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT $350.00
REFUNDABLE CLEANING DEPOSIT $350.00

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL/TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.
RENTAL TAX IS 1.5%

(RLNE3219801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 W Goldfinch Way have any available units?
115 W Goldfinch Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 W Goldfinch Way have?
Some of 115 W Goldfinch Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 W Goldfinch Way currently offering any rent specials?
115 W Goldfinch Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W Goldfinch Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 W Goldfinch Way is pet friendly.
Does 115 W Goldfinch Way offer parking?
No, 115 W Goldfinch Way does not offer parking.
Does 115 W Goldfinch Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 W Goldfinch Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W Goldfinch Way have a pool?
No, 115 W Goldfinch Way does not have a pool.
Does 115 W Goldfinch Way have accessible units?
No, 115 W Goldfinch Way does not have accessible units.
Does 115 W Goldfinch Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 W Goldfinch Way has units with dishwashers.

