Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Come see this newly updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great area of Chandler. This home includes the following NEW features: carpet, flooring in the living room and dining room, washer & dryer and refrigerator!There is a 2-car garage with plenty of storage and a fire pit in the backyard. Close to parks, the freeway, shopping, and schools. Call today to schedule a showing! Tenant responsible for Utilities.Landlord responsible for yard maintenance and HOA. Available immediately