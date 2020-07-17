Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

1113 W. Highland St. Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!!! - Welcome Home! Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Chandler. Spacious eat in kitchen with brand new appliances. Family room. Master bedroom with full master bath. Vaulted ceilings. Cozy fireplace. Nicely landscaped front and back. New backyard pergola. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac lot steps from the community pool. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and freeways. Must See! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE2326032)