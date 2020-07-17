All apartments in Chandler
1113 W. Highland St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1113 W. Highland St.

1113 West Highland Street · No Longer Available
Location

1113 West Highland Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Continental Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1113 W. Highland St. Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!!! - Welcome Home! Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Chandler. Spacious eat in kitchen with brand new appliances. Family room. Master bedroom with full master bath. Vaulted ceilings. Cozy fireplace. Nicely landscaped front and back. New backyard pergola. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac lot steps from the community pool. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and freeways. Must See! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2326032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 W. Highland St. have any available units?
1113 W. Highland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 W. Highland St. have?
Some of 1113 W. Highland St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 W. Highland St. currently offering any rent specials?
1113 W. Highland St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 W. Highland St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 W. Highland St. is pet friendly.
Does 1113 W. Highland St. offer parking?
Yes, 1113 W. Highland St. offers parking.
Does 1113 W. Highland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 W. Highland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 W. Highland St. have a pool?
Yes, 1113 W. Highland St. has a pool.
Does 1113 W. Highland St. have accessible units?
No, 1113 W. Highland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 W. Highland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1113 W. Highland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
