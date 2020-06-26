All apartments in Chandler
1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza

1100 South Eucalyptus Place · No Longer Available
Location

1100 South Eucalyptus Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready single level Pool Home! Two toned paint & new carpet with tile flooring in dining and kitchen with beautiful plantations shutters throughout. Gourmet kitchen with wall oven & microwave, built in gas range, staggered cabinets & kitchen island + eat in kitchen dining. 10 foot ceilings make this home open, light & bright. 3 bedrooms plus a den. Spacious master w/ master bath with dual vanity, separate soaking tub/shower; walk in closet. 3 car garage. Refrigerator, W/D included. Sparkling pool with flagstone patio in backyard. Pool Service & Landscaping included! Pets accepted with additional non-refundable pet fee. $2250/mo + 4% tax; $2250.00 security deposit. $150.00 one-time admin fee Total income must be 3'x monthly rent; 600+ credit scores (no excessive collections), good rental history (no evictions/late pays/collections). $55.00 application fee/per adult SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY https://showmojo.com/l/63d9007066/1100-s-eucalyptus-pl-chandler-az-85286

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza have any available units?
1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza have?
Some of 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza offers parking.
Does 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza has a pool.
Does 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 S Eucalyptus Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
