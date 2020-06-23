1095 South Fargo Street

Amenities

This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath + loft is located in Chandler at Pecos and Arizona Avenue in Hamilton Park. With 2469 s.f. of living space this home offers a formal living room, family room and dining room with spacious kitchen, eat in nook and tile in all the right places. Stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, neutral colors, cherry cabinets and so much storage space you won't know what to do with it all. Large laundry room, 1/2 bath on main floor and all bedrooms upstairs. Master Suite retreat with dual sinks, tub and separate shower. Large covered patio with pavers, grassy area and lots of shade. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour 5% tax/ admin added to monthly rental rate $1799.00 refundable deposit + $400 nonrefundable fee Pets: $300 non-refundable pet fee +$25 per month per pet.