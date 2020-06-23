All apartments in Chandler
1095 South Fargo Street

1095 South Fargo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1095 South Fargo Street, Chandler, AZ 85286
Arizona Reflections

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath + loft is located in Chandler at Pecos and Arizona Avenue in Hamilton Park. With 2469 s.f. of living space this home offers a formal living room, family room and dining room with spacious kitchen, eat in nook and tile in all the right places. Stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, neutral colors, cherry cabinets and so much storage space you won't know what to do with it all. Large laundry room, 1/2 bath on main floor and all bedrooms upstairs. Master Suite retreat with dual sinks, tub and separate shower. Large covered patio with pavers, grassy area and lots of shade. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com for applications and to schedule a tour 5% tax/ admin added to monthly rental rate $1799.00 refundable deposit + $400 nonrefundable fee Pets: $300 non-refundable pet fee +$25 per month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 South Fargo Street have any available units?
1095 South Fargo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1095 South Fargo Street have?
Some of 1095 South Fargo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 South Fargo Street currently offering any rent specials?
1095 South Fargo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 South Fargo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1095 South Fargo Street is pet friendly.
Does 1095 South Fargo Street offer parking?
No, 1095 South Fargo Street does not offer parking.
Does 1095 South Fargo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1095 South Fargo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 South Fargo Street have a pool?
Yes, 1095 South Fargo Street has a pool.
Does 1095 South Fargo Street have accessible units?
No, 1095 South Fargo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 South Fargo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1095 South Fargo Street has units with dishwashers.
