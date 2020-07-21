1089 North Willow Street

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath in Chandler. Nice single single story home in prime Chandler location. Eat in kitchen with all appliances, upgraded countertops and breakfast bar opens to living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with walk in closet and full master bathroom. Covered patio, grassy backyard. Two car garage. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and valley freeways.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.