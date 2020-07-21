All apartments in Chandler
1089 North Willow Street
1089 North Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1089 North Willow Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
The Greater Corona Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath in Chandler. Nice single single story home in prime Chandler location. Eat in kitchen with all appliances, upgraded countertops and breakfast bar opens to living room with fireplace. Master bedroom with walk in closet and full master bathroom. Covered patio, grassy backyard. Two car garage. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and valley freeways.

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1089 North Willow Street have any available units?
1089 North Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1089 North Willow Street have?
Some of 1089 North Willow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1089 North Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
1089 North Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1089 North Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 1089 North Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1089 North Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 1089 North Willow Street offers parking.
Does 1089 North Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1089 North Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1089 North Willow Street have a pool?
No, 1089 North Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 1089 North Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 1089 North Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1089 North Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1089 North Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
