Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1062 N HENRY Drive
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

1062 N HENRY Drive

1062 North Henery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1062 North Henery Drive, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Stunning Spanish style home in a private gated community, right in the heart of Chandler! Corner interior lot. Beautiful gated courtyard with custom wood front door. Spacious Great room with visually stunning wrought iron spiraled staircase. Kitchen features Granite countertops, maple cabinetry with hardware, center island, & Stainless Steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included. Master suite features a balcony & full bath- separate tub & shower, custom Copper dual sinks. Large walk in closet. Ceiling fans & statement lighting throughout entire home. New carpet (2 bedrooms), wood & laminate throughout. New neutral interior paint. Custom French doors leading to Backyard space that's great for entertaining. Pavers & covered patio area for those beautiful AZ nights. HURRY IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 N HENRY Drive have any available units?
1062 N HENRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 N HENRY Drive have?
Some of 1062 N HENRY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 N HENRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1062 N HENRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 N HENRY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1062 N HENRY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1062 N HENRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1062 N HENRY Drive offers parking.
Does 1062 N HENRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1062 N HENRY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 N HENRY Drive have a pool?
No, 1062 N HENRY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1062 N HENRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1062 N HENRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 N HENRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1062 N HENRY Drive has units with dishwashers.
