1062 N HENRY Drive

Amenities
Stunning Spanish style home in a private gated community, right in the heart of Chandler! Corner interior lot. Beautiful gated courtyard with custom wood front door. Spacious Great room with visually stunning wrought iron spiraled staircase. Kitchen features Granite countertops, maple cabinetry with hardware, center island, & Stainless Steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included. Master suite features a balcony & full bath- separate tub & shower, custom Copper dual sinks. Large walk in closet. Ceiling fans & statement lighting throughout entire home. New carpet (2 bedrooms), wood & laminate throughout. New neutral interior paint. Custom French doors leading to Backyard space that's great for entertaining. Pavers & covered patio area for those beautiful AZ nights. HURRY IN!