Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

1035 W Chicago Ct

1035 West Chicago Court · (480) 633-1993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1035 West Chicago Court, Chandler, AZ 85224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1035 W Chicago Ct · Avail. Aug 17

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1035 W Chicago Ct Available 08/17/20 AVAILABLE 8/17/2020!!! - What a great yard with quality built Shasta pool! Great location just off the 202 at Alma School and Frye - near hospital, Chandler Fashion Mall, and a multitude of Restaurants and shopping are very closeby. Easy access to the 101, 10, and 202. Inside are 2 living areas, one in the front and one open great room off the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, and north/south exposure. Very little traffic on this short cul-de-sac street and private back yard. Master bedroom has separate tub and shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. Also, an exit door to the pool from the master bath. Covered patio on the east side of home for all day enjoyment.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5340439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 W Chicago Ct have any available units?
1035 W Chicago Ct has a unit available for $1,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 W Chicago Ct have?
Some of 1035 W Chicago Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 W Chicago Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1035 W Chicago Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 W Chicago Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 W Chicago Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1035 W Chicago Ct offer parking?
No, 1035 W Chicago Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1035 W Chicago Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 W Chicago Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 W Chicago Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1035 W Chicago Ct has a pool.
Does 1035 W Chicago Ct have accessible units?
No, 1035 W Chicago Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 W Chicago Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1035 W Chicago Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
