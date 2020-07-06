Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1035 W Chicago Ct Available 08/17/20 AVAILABLE 8/17/2020!!! - What a great yard with quality built Shasta pool! Great location just off the 202 at Alma School and Frye - near hospital, Chandler Fashion Mall, and a multitude of Restaurants and shopping are very closeby. Easy access to the 101, 10, and 202. Inside are 2 living areas, one in the front and one open great room off the kitchen. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, breakfast bar, and north/south exposure. Very little traffic on this short cul-de-sac street and private back yard. Master bedroom has separate tub and shower, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. Also, an exit door to the pool from the master bath. Covered patio on the east side of home for all day enjoyment.**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



