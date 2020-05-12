1023 S SAN VINCENTE Court

Amenities

Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft on a cul-de-sac street. Very private backyard with a covered patio. Wood floors through out. Eat in kitchen next to spacious great room. Upstairs is loft and 3 large carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closet. Upstairs hall bath is full with tub/shower combo. Large private backyard with covered patio. Great location close to the 202 and 101, Chandler Mall, restaurants, shopping and schools. Small K9's under 25 pounds considered by landlord.