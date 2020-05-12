All apartments in Chandler
1023 S SAN VINCENTE Court
1023 S SAN VINCENTE Court

1023 South San Vincente Court · No Longer Available
Location

1023 South San Vincente Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft on a cul-de-sac street. Very private backyard with a covered patio. Wood floors through out. Eat in kitchen next to spacious great room. Upstairs is loft and 3 large carpeted bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 walk in closet. Upstairs hall bath is full with tub/shower combo. Large private backyard with covered patio. Great location close to the 202 and 101, Chandler Mall, restaurants, shopping and schools. Small K9's under 25 pounds considered by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

