927 E Randy St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7748e6080 ---- Move in ready by 7/19** APPLY Today on our website! ONE WEEK FREE RENT CREDIT!! This fantastic 3bd/2.5ba is certainly spacious for any family with its over 2100 sqft and its a super price for its size! Large Loft/Game Room Upstairs. Separate Living and Dining Rooms. Family Room off kitchen. Eat In Kitchen equipped with Fridge, Stove/Oven, Built-In Microwave, D/W, Pantry and Breakfast Bar/Island. Master Suite has full bath with separate tub and garden shower. 2 Car Garage. Covered Patio. APPLY TODAY! STATUS: Vacant - Available on 7/19 PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION:2120 sq ft FLOORING: tile/carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2007 YARD: Desert Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



