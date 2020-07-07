All apartments in Avondale
927 E Randy St
927 E Randy St

927 East Randy Street · No Longer Available
Location

927 East Randy Street, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7748e6080 ---- Move in ready by 7/19** APPLY Today on our website! ONE WEEK FREE RENT CREDIT!! This fantastic 3bd/2.5ba is certainly spacious for any family with its over 2100 sqft and its a super price for its size! Large Loft/Game Room Upstairs. Separate Living and Dining Rooms. Family Room off kitchen. Eat In Kitchen equipped with Fridge, Stove/Oven, Built-In Microwave, D/W, Pantry and Breakfast Bar/Island. Master Suite has full bath with separate tub and garden shower. 2 Car Garage. Covered Patio. APPLY TODAY! STATUS: Vacant - Available on 7/19 PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card More Information: AREA INFORMATION:2120 sq ft FLOORING: tile/carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 2007 YARD: Desert Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months Ceiling Fan Disposal W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 E Randy St have any available units?
927 E Randy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 E Randy St have?
Some of 927 E Randy St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 E Randy St currently offering any rent specials?
927 E Randy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 E Randy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 E Randy St is pet friendly.
Does 927 E Randy St offer parking?
Yes, 927 E Randy St offers parking.
Does 927 E Randy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 E Randy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 E Randy St have a pool?
No, 927 E Randy St does not have a pool.
Does 927 E Randy St have accessible units?
No, 927 E Randy St does not have accessible units.
Does 927 E Randy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 E Randy St has units with dishwashers.

