814 N 111th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Charming 4 Bed Avondale home with Community Pool!! - 4 Bedrooms Plus a roomy Den, that all have recessed lighting. 2.5 baths, eat-in kitchen with french doors and plenty of counter top space. Newer exterior paint and new interior paint. Very spacious Master Suite with large walk-in closet. Another Bedroom also has a walk-in closet. Tiled floors in the kitchen and baths. A large storage closet under the stairway. Long driveway leading to the 2 car garage. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. A short walk to a beautiful community swimming pool and spa. Great Location, close to I-10 and new upcoming South Mountain 202 freeway. MUST SEE!!



(RLNE4925101)