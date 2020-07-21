610 E Agua Fria Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom is incredibly spacious at over 2,300 sq.ft. You wont find a more affordable 4 bedroom house this size anywhere which makes it great for a large family. The Kitchen itself is massive making it great for entertaining or those large extended family holiday get togethers. Also has a carport to keep your car protected from the elements. Monthly rent is only $1,295 plus 2.5% City of Avondale sales tax of $32.38 for a monthly total of $1,327.38. Deposit is one months rent plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,545. Total Move-in amount is $1,327.38 + $1,545 = $2,872.38. Make an appointment to check out this house before its too late! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5098617)