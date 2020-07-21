All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 610 E Agua Fria Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
610 E Agua Fria Ln
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

610 E Agua Fria Ln

610 East Agua Fria Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

610 East Agua Fria Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Old Avondale

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom is incredibly spacious at over 2,300 sq.ft. You wont find a more affordable 4 bedroom house this size anywhere which makes it great for a large family. The Kitchen itself is massive making it great for entertaining or those large extended family holiday get togethers. Also has a carport to keep your car protected from the elements. Monthly rent is only $1,295 plus 2.5% City of Avondale sales tax of $32.38 for a monthly total of $1,327.38. Deposit is one months rent plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,545. Total Move-in amount is $1,327.38 + $1,545 = $2,872.38. Make an appointment to check out this house before its too late! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5098617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 E Agua Fria Ln have any available units?
610 E Agua Fria Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 E Agua Fria Ln have?
Some of 610 E Agua Fria Ln's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 E Agua Fria Ln currently offering any rent specials?
610 E Agua Fria Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 E Agua Fria Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 E Agua Fria Ln is pet friendly.
Does 610 E Agua Fria Ln offer parking?
Yes, 610 E Agua Fria Ln offers parking.
Does 610 E Agua Fria Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 E Agua Fria Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 E Agua Fria Ln have a pool?
No, 610 E Agua Fria Ln does not have a pool.
Does 610 E Agua Fria Ln have accessible units?
No, 610 E Agua Fria Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 610 E Agua Fria Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 E Agua Fria Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAvondale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College