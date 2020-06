Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Your new home is here! Wonderful, 3 bed/2bath, plus a spacious den all within walking distance to a school, the community pool, bike trails, & parks! Cool, tile floors and neutral-tone carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans. Desert landscaped front yard; huge, flat, gravel backyard. Sorry no pets. Don't wait! Tour and apply today!