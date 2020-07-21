418 S 123RD Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Freshly painted 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with NEW carpet throughout! Prime location on a corner lot right across the street from community playground & greenbelt. Open Kitchen features large island with breakfast bar *ALL appliances included!**. Large Master Bedroom with bay windows and, walk-in closet and bathroom with separate shower/tub. Double-vanities. Washer & Dryer included. 2 car garage with RV Gate. **Regular Landscape service is included!!** (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin Fee of $200.00 due with total move in costs. Application Fee is $35.00 per adult. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals.)