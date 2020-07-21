All apartments in Avondale
418 S 123RD Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM

418 S 123RD Drive

418 South 123rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

418 South 123rd Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly painted 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with NEW carpet throughout! Prime location on a corner lot right across the street from community playground & greenbelt. Open Kitchen features large island with breakfast bar *ALL appliances included!**. Large Master Bedroom with bay windows and, walk-in closet and bathroom with separate shower/tub. Double-vanities. Washer & Dryer included. 2 car garage with RV Gate. **Regular Landscape service is included!!** (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin Fee of $200.00 due with total move in costs. Application Fee is $35.00 per adult. $20 screening charge for the first pet, and $15 charge for each additional pet. No screening fee for assistance animals.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 S 123RD Drive have any available units?
418 S 123RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 S 123RD Drive have?
Some of 418 S 123RD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 S 123RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
418 S 123RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 S 123RD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 S 123RD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 418 S 123RD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 418 S 123RD Drive offers parking.
Does 418 S 123RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 S 123RD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 S 123RD Drive have a pool?
No, 418 S 123RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 418 S 123RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 418 S 123RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 418 S 123RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 S 123RD Drive has units with dishwashers.
