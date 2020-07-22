All apartments in Avondale
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3929 N. 125th Dr.

3929 North 125th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3929 North 125th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

***4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME AT CORTE SIERRA IN AVONDALE*** - This is 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1530 square feet at Corte Sierra in Avondale. The interior features a living room, eat-in kitchen with pantry, master bedroom with walk in closet, ceiling fans, ceramic tile, vinyl and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and grass back yard landscaping.

Cross Streets: Indian School Rd & Santa Fe Tr.
Directions: South on Santa Fe Tr. to Amelia, East to 125th Dr., south to home

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3901206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 N. 125th Dr. have any available units?
3929 N. 125th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 N. 125th Dr. have?
Some of 3929 N. 125th Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 N. 125th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3929 N. 125th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 N. 125th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3929 N. 125th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3929 N. 125th Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3929 N. 125th Dr. offers parking.
Does 3929 N. 125th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 N. 125th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 N. 125th Dr. have a pool?
No, 3929 N. 125th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3929 N. 125th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3929 N. 125th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 N. 125th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 N. 125th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
