Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven refrigerator

This nice home is ready for a new tenant. This home officers a nice size living room, family room and eat-in-kitchen . There is one bedroom and half bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. This home has a large backyard and is close to schools, shopping and the hwy. Call today to set an appointment to view this home. NO animals allowed.