3314 N 126TH Drive

Amenities
Charming home in the Highly desirable Corte Sierra community. Close to Corte Sierra ES, several community parks, Estella CC, and golfing. Boasting over 2100 square feet, this home features 3 spacious bedrooms, beautiful tile floors, plush carpeting, and modern fixtures. The kitchen is complete with a large center island, sleek counters and a plethora of cabinetry. Out back is an easy low maintenance yard, ideal for BBQ's and entertaining your guests. Add this one to your must see list today!