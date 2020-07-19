All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 3314 N 126TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
3314 N 126TH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3314 N 126TH Drive

3314 North 126th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3314 North 126th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming home in the Highly desirable Corte Sierra community. Close to Corte Sierra ES, several community parks, Estella CC, and golfing. Boasting over 2100 square feet, this home features 3 spacious bedrooms, beautiful tile floors, plush carpeting, and modern fixtures. The kitchen is complete with a large center island, sleek counters and a plethora of cabinetry. Out back is an easy low maintenance yard, ideal for BBQ's and entertaining your guests. Add this one to your must see list today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 N 126TH Drive have any available units?
3314 N 126TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 N 126TH Drive have?
Some of 3314 N 126TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 N 126TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3314 N 126TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 N 126TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3314 N 126TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3314 N 126TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3314 N 126TH Drive offers parking.
Does 3314 N 126TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 N 126TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 N 126TH Drive have a pool?
No, 3314 N 126TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3314 N 126TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 3314 N 126TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 N 126TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 N 126TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College