3214 N MEADOW Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic, move in ready single level home located on a corner lot in beautiful Garden Lakes! Featuring hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace with stucco hearth. Cook up feasts in the kitchen equipped with walk-in pantry, spacious eating area and center island with raised breakfast bar. Enjoy an upgraded stainless double oven and sleek black microwave and dishwasher. Sliding patio door lets the backyard in! The master suite has attached bath with luxurious soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. 4th bedroom has dual access and double doors to Living/Dining Room. Backyard holds a covered patio and beautiful landscaping with lush grass and mature shade trees, including citrus! Extras include 3 car garage, sunscreens. Don't miss out, come see today!