321 South 125th Avenue

Come take a look at this Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a split floor plan and an oversized 2 car garage. This property has a large backyard with view fencing overlooking the 11th green of the golf course. Brand new Carpet, stunning tile in all the right places. Vaulted ceiling, Large master bedroom, walk-in closet with an oversized bathtub. Ceiling fans throughout the house. This property is a must-see.



Security deposit is one month's rent plus a $200.00 non-refundable lease administration fee.

City of Avondale Tax of 2.50 not yet included in monthly rent.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.