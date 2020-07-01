All apartments in Avondale
321 South 125th Avenue

321 South 125th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

321 South 125th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
Amenities

garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
Come take a look at this Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a split floor plan and an oversized 2 car garage. This property has a large backyard with view fencing overlooking the 11th green of the golf course. Brand new Carpet, stunning tile in all the right places. Vaulted ceiling, Large master bedroom, walk-in closet with an oversized bathtub. Ceiling fans throughout the house. This property is a must-see.

Security deposit is one month's rent plus a $200.00 non-refundable lease administration fee.
City of Avondale Tax of 2.50 not yet included in monthly rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 321 South 125th Avenue have any available units?
321 South 125th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 South 125th Avenue have?
Some of 321 South 125th Avenue's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 South 125th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
321 South 125th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 South 125th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 321 South 125th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 321 South 125th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 321 South 125th Avenue offers parking.
Does 321 South 125th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 South 125th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 South 125th Avenue have a pool?
No, 321 South 125th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 321 South 125th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 321 South 125th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 321 South 125th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 South 125th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

