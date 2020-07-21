3134 N 126TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Clean house! This house looks brand new! New paint throughout, tile in all the right places and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Large master bedroom has separate tub and shower, walk in closet and double sinks. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. The backyard is spectacular with extended paver patio, large grass area and room for play set for the kids. This house is move in ready and you will not be disappointed! Please call today for immediate showing.