Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
3134 N 126TH Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:22 AM

3134 N 126TH Drive

3134 North 126th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3134 North 126th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Clean house! This house looks brand new! New paint throughout, tile in all the right places and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Large master bedroom has separate tub and shower, walk in closet and double sinks. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and breakfast bar. The backyard is spectacular with extended paver patio, large grass area and room for play set for the kids. This house is move in ready and you will not be disappointed! Please call today for immediate showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 N 126TH Drive have any available units?
3134 N 126TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 N 126TH Drive have?
Some of 3134 N 126TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 N 126TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3134 N 126TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 N 126TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3134 N 126TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 3134 N 126TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3134 N 126TH Drive offers parking.
Does 3134 N 126TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 N 126TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 N 126TH Drive have a pool?
No, 3134 N 126TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3134 N 126TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 3134 N 126TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 N 126TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3134 N 126TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
