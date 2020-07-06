3048 N 109TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dont miss this incredibly charming single story, 3 bedroom Avondale home available in highly sought after Garden Lakes subdivision. Excellent location, just minutes from the I-10, the Loop 101, shopping and restaurants. Inside is open, bright and very well maintained. Flowing floorplan features separate living and family rooms with soft plush carpet and pristine tile in all of the right places. Stylish kitchen boasts ss appliances, granite countertops and overlooks the family room with a breakfast bar. Large master bedroom includes a private ensuite with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Secluded backyard is fully enclosed with a partially covered patio, plenty of room for pets or a garden and is ready for your personal touch. Call for your showing today.