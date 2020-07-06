All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 3048 N 109TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
3048 N 109TH Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:17 PM

3048 N 109TH Avenue

3048 North 109th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3048 North 109th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dont miss this incredibly charming single story, 3 bedroom Avondale home available in highly sought after Garden Lakes subdivision. Excellent location, just minutes from the I-10, the Loop 101, shopping and restaurants. Inside is open, bright and very well maintained. Flowing floorplan features separate living and family rooms with soft plush carpet and pristine tile in all of the right places. Stylish kitchen boasts ss appliances, granite countertops and overlooks the family room with a breakfast bar. Large master bedroom includes a private ensuite with dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Secluded backyard is fully enclosed with a partially covered patio, plenty of room for pets or a garden and is ready for your personal touch. Call for your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 N 109TH Avenue have any available units?
3048 N 109TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 N 109TH Avenue have?
Some of 3048 N 109TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 N 109TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3048 N 109TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 N 109TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3048 N 109TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3048 N 109TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3048 N 109TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 3048 N 109TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 N 109TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 N 109TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 3048 N 109TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3048 N 109TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3048 N 109TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 N 109TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3048 N 109TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College