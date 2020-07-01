2301 N 107th Dr

Amenities

HUGE 5 Bedroom And 3 Bathroom home. One bedroom is on the lower level. Large open family room, formal living room, formal dining room. Kitchen features stainless appliances, refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave, breakfast room in kitchen, pantry. Master suite is located on the upper level with large walk-in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower. Upstairs also has 3 large standard bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Spacious backyard with grass and swimming pool! Pool service is included! 3 Car-Garage with opener.