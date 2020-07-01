All apartments in Avondale
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

2301 N 107th Dr

2301 North 107th Drive
Location

2301 North 107th Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Upland Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
HUGE 5 Bedroom And 3 Bathroom home. One bedroom is on the lower level. Large open family room, formal living room, formal dining room. Kitchen features stainless appliances, refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave, breakfast room in kitchen, pantry. Master suite is located on the upper level with large walk-in closet, double sinks, separate tub and shower. Upstairs also has 3 large standard bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Spacious backyard with grass and swimming pool! Pool service is included! 3 Car-Garage with opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 N 107th Dr have any available units?
2301 N 107th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 N 107th Dr have?
Some of 2301 N 107th Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 N 107th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2301 N 107th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 N 107th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2301 N 107th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 2301 N 107th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2301 N 107th Dr offers parking.
Does 2301 N 107th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 N 107th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 N 107th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2301 N 107th Dr has a pool.
Does 2301 N 107th Dr have accessible units?
No, 2301 N 107th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 N 107th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 N 107th Dr has units with dishwashers.

