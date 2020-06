Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Amazing move in ready home in the heart of Avondale with all the upgrades plus a pool with water slide for those hot summer days. Plantation shutters, refinished white cabinets, black appliances, gas cooking, 18 inch diagonal tiles on bottom level and much more! Step outside in the backyard and find the refreshing pool, covered patio, and low maintenance desert landscaping. Lease includes bi-monthly pool chemical service. $2000 short term rent. 6 miles from Luke Air Force Base.