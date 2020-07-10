All apartments in Avondale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1806 North 128th Avenue

1806 N 128th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1806 N 128th Ave, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom + den/office / 2 bath home in Avondale's Rancho Santa Fe neighborhood. Close to shopping and restaurants. Large open floor plan with eat in kitchen, family room, living room/formal dining area. All appliances include, including a gas stove. This home has a huge backyard for entertaining and/or your four legged friends (pets are on owner approval with deposit). Home has carpet and tile in all of the right places and vaulted ceilings. 2 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces in the driveway. This home even has a front porch which is unheard of here in AZ. The owner is looking for a long term tenant and it is available immediately. Schedule a showing today because this one wont last long. The pictures speak for themselves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 North 128th Avenue have any available units?
1806 North 128th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 North 128th Avenue have?
Some of 1806 North 128th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 North 128th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1806 North 128th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 North 128th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 North 128th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1806 North 128th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1806 North 128th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1806 North 128th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 North 128th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 North 128th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1806 North 128th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1806 North 128th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1806 North 128th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 North 128th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 North 128th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

