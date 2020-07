Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

The Home is Beautiful and in a Fantastic Location ***Just Updated***Directly across from the Park***4 Bedrooms, Huge Loft, Family Room and 3 full Baths***One Bedroom Downstairs.***.Beautifully Painted with neutral Colors***Black Appliances** Includes Washer and Dryer**Community Pool***New Laminate Flooring***,Ceiling fans thru -out** Grass in the front yard and desert Landscaping in Back*