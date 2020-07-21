Amenities

13317 W Indianola Ave Available 09/16/19 Available 9/16 Excellent location! Private Pool, on a culdesac! - Available 9/16/19. Location! Location! Location! recently repainted inside, appliances, RESORT STYLE BACKYARD WITH PRIVATE POOL and POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! Great CUL-DE-SAC location in the heart of Litchfield Park and Palm Valley neighborhoods. Main level includes living room with dramatic tall ceiling and sweeping staircase, formal dining room, den, and spacious laundry room with cabinets. Upstairs master suite has unique sitting room. Oversize garage with cabinets and a painted floor! $1700 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog, $10 mthly admin fee, 2.5% rental tax



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5069961)