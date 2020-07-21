All apartments in Avondale
Last updated August 5 2019 at 1:17 PM

13317 W Indianola Ave

13317 W Indianola Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13317 W Indianola Ave, Avondale, AZ 85340
Dysart Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
13317 W Indianola Ave Available 09/16/19 Available 9/16 Excellent location! Private Pool, on a culdesac! - Available 9/16/19. Location! Location! Location! recently repainted inside, appliances, RESORT STYLE BACKYARD WITH PRIVATE POOL and POOL SERVICE INCLUDED! Great CUL-DE-SAC location in the heart of Litchfield Park and Palm Valley neighborhoods. Main level includes living room with dramatic tall ceiling and sweeping staircase, formal dining room, den, and spacious laundry room with cabinets. Upstairs master suite has unique sitting room. Oversize garage with cabinets and a painted floor! $1700 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog, $10 mthly admin fee, 2.5% rental tax

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5069961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13317 W Indianola Ave have any available units?
13317 W Indianola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13317 W Indianola Ave have?
Some of 13317 W Indianola Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13317 W Indianola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13317 W Indianola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13317 W Indianola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13317 W Indianola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13317 W Indianola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13317 W Indianola Ave offers parking.
Does 13317 W Indianola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13317 W Indianola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13317 W Indianola Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13317 W Indianola Ave has a pool.
Does 13317 W Indianola Ave have accessible units?
No, 13317 W Indianola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13317 W Indianola Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13317 W Indianola Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
