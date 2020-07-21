All apartments in Avondale
13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:13 AM

13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue

13106 W Indianola Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13106 W Indianola Ave, Avondale, AZ 85340
Dysart Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS FOUR BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM A CHARMING PARK/PLAYGROUND IN THE DYSART RANCH COMMUNITY. HOUSE IS IN A CUL-DE-SAC ON A QUIET STREET. EASY TO CARE FOR DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACK! THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE PLEASE. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS ARE PERMITTED. APPLICATION FEE IS $55.00 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT. A BACKGROUND CHECK WILL BE DONE FOR ANY OCCUPANTS OVER 18 WHO ARE NOT PRIMARY APPLICANTS. FEES ARE TO BE PAID FROM OUR WEBSITE HOMEPAGE. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN ON THE APPLICATION COVER SHEET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue have any available units?
13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue have?
Some of 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
