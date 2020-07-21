13106 W INDIANOLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS FOUR BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ACROSS THE STREET FROM A CHARMING PARK/PLAYGROUND IN THE DYSART RANCH COMMUNITY. HOUSE IS IN A CUL-DE-SAC ON A QUIET STREET. EASY TO CARE FOR DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT & BACK! THERE IS A $100.00 NON-REFUNDABLE ADMINISTRATION FEE DUE WITH THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE PLEASE. PET DEPOSIT IS PER PET - NO RESTRICTED DOG BREEDS ARE PERMITTED. APPLICATION FEE IS $55.00 FOR EACH PRIMARY APPLICANT. A BACKGROUND CHECK WILL BE DONE FOR ANY OCCUPANTS OVER 18 WHO ARE NOT PRIMARY APPLICANTS. FEES ARE TO BE PAID FROM OUR WEBSITE HOMEPAGE. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS GIVEN ON THE APPLICATION COVER SHEET