Avondale, AZ
12907 W Weldon Ave
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

12907 W Weldon Ave

12907 West Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12907 West Weldon Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Sage Creek

Amenities

air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
Spotless home in Avondale! - Great schools make this neighborhood always highly sought after! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN 3 bedroom with 2 living areas, electric range, and island in kitchen. Additional room could be used as an office/ den or 4th bedroom. Nice grass backyard in the back and front as well! House is spotless, has a new high efficiency AC unit and is ready for you to move in to. This won't last long, come see it! Green parks are very near the house! INCLUDES Landscaping! Avondale rental tax 2.5%, $1250 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit. No pets.

Minimum requirements
Credit score of at least 625
Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent
Currently employed for at least 12 months
No prior evictions or landlord judgments
No open bankruptcys
Positive rental reference if applicable

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2653177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12907 W Weldon Ave have any available units?
12907 W Weldon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 12907 W Weldon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12907 W Weldon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12907 W Weldon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12907 W Weldon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12907 W Weldon Ave offer parking?
No, 12907 W Weldon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12907 W Weldon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12907 W Weldon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12907 W Weldon Ave have a pool?
No, 12907 W Weldon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12907 W Weldon Ave have accessible units?
No, 12907 W Weldon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12907 W Weldon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12907 W Weldon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12907 W Weldon Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12907 W Weldon Ave has units with air conditioning.

