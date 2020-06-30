12907 W Weldon Ave

Amenities

Spotless home in Avondale! - Great schools make this neighborhood always highly sought after! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN 3 bedroom with 2 living areas, electric range, and island in kitchen. Additional room could be used as an office/ den or 4th bedroom. Nice grass backyard in the back and front as well! House is spotless, has a new high efficiency AC unit and is ready for you to move in to. This won't last long, come see it! Green parks are very near the house! INCLUDES Landscaping! Avondale rental tax 2.5%, $1250 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit. No pets.



Minimum requirements

Credit score of at least 625

Monthly income of at least 3x the monthly rent

Currently employed for at least 12 months

No prior evictions or landlord judgments

No open bankruptcys

Positive rental reference if applicable



No Pets Allowed



