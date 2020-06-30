All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12892 W. Cambridge Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12892 W. Cambridge Ave
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

12892 W. Cambridge Ave

12892 West Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12892 West Cambridge Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Rancho Santa Fe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH HOME IN AVONDALE *** - ***AVAILABLE 01/15***

This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1611 square feet and is located in Avondale. The interior features a living room, eat-in kitchen, loft, master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert front yard landscaping. The community also has a grassy park area just blocks away!

Cross Streets: Dysart/McDowell
Directions: North on McDowell to Encanto, East to Santa Fe Trail, North to Cambridge, West to home on the Right side

(RLNE5450799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12892 W. Cambridge Ave have any available units?
12892 W. Cambridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12892 W. Cambridge Ave have?
Some of 12892 W. Cambridge Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12892 W. Cambridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12892 W. Cambridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12892 W. Cambridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12892 W. Cambridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12892 W. Cambridge Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12892 W. Cambridge Ave offers parking.
Does 12892 W. Cambridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12892 W. Cambridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12892 W. Cambridge Ave have a pool?
No, 12892 W. Cambridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12892 W. Cambridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 12892 W. Cambridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12892 W. Cambridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12892 W. Cambridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College