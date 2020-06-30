12892 W. Cambridge Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATH HOME IN AVONDALE *** - ***AVAILABLE 01/15***



This is a 2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1611 square feet and is located in Avondale. The interior features a living room, eat-in kitchen, loft, master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceiling fans, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert front yard landscaping. The community also has a grassy park area just blocks away!



Cross Streets: Dysart/McDowell

Directions: North on McDowell to Encanto, East to Santa Fe Trail, North to Cambridge, West to home on the Right side



(RLNE5450799)