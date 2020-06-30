12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

One of Corte Sierra's most popular floor plans. 4 bed. + DEN means plenty of space. Beautiful custom designed tile + wood flooring throughout...no carpet! EXTRA LARGE MASTER on first floor has separate tub/shower, dual sinks, and large walk-in closet. Granite counters in baths and kitchen. 42'' high maple cabinets, Stainless appliances w/ CONVECTION OVEN & custom style hood. N/S exposure, ceiling fans and sunscreens for lower utility bills. Grass in both front & back. The back yard is a great entertainment area w/ BBQ, FIREPLACE, + FIRE PIT, surrounded by newly installed pavers. JUST 5 MINUTES TO I-10 FREEWAY ACCESS, it's a quick trip to all parts of the valley. You won't be disappointed.