All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road

12605 West Cheery Lynn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12605 West Cheery Lynn Road, Avondale, AZ 85392
Corte Sierra

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
One of Corte Sierra's most popular floor plans. 4 bed. + DEN means plenty of space. Beautiful custom designed tile + wood flooring throughout...no carpet! EXTRA LARGE MASTER on first floor has separate tub/shower, dual sinks, and large walk-in closet. Granite counters in baths and kitchen. 42'' high maple cabinets, Stainless appliances w/ CONVECTION OVEN & custom style hood. N/S exposure, ceiling fans and sunscreens for lower utility bills. Grass in both front & back. The back yard is a great entertainment area w/ BBQ, FIREPLACE, + FIRE PIT, surrounded by newly installed pavers. JUST 5 MINUTES TO I-10 FREEWAY ACCESS, it's a quick trip to all parts of the valley. You won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road have any available units?
12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road have?
Some of 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road currently offering any rent specials?
12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road pet-friendly?
No, 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road offer parking?
Yes, 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road offers parking.
Does 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road have a pool?
No, 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road does not have a pool.
Does 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road have accessible units?
No, 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12605 W CHEERY LYNN Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College