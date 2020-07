Amenities

**Yard Service Included** This stunning renovated home features fresh interior paint, tile throughout entire fist level, new carpet upstairs, new kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded lighting/fans and so much more! The exterior features an over sized lot looking out to the golf course. The home is in excellent condition and ready for immediate move in. You will not want to miss this one!