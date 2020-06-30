11988 W Pierce St

All apartments in Avondale
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

Location

11988 West Pierce Street, Avondale, AZ 85323

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Desert Springs is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Desert Springs is available for immediate move in. Home has open family room with lots of natural lighting and sliding door access to the patio. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and has a built in wine rack. Master bath has separate tub and shower and double sinks. Bedroom 2 and 3 share an attached bath. Laundry room is upstairs. Home has a covered patio. There is a community pool and property is close to schools, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2243670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

