11988 W Pierce St

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Desert Springs is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Desert Springs is available for immediate move in. Home has open family room with lots of natural lighting and sliding door access to the patio. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and has a built in wine rack. Master bath has separate tub and shower and double sinks. Bedroom 2 and 3 share an attached bath. Laundry room is upstairs. Home has a covered patio. There is a community pool and property is close to schools, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2243670)