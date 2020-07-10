11578 W Jackson St

Amenities

Attractive 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Avondale, Coldwater Springs offering an open layout with all new warm custom tan paint & tile throughout main living areas AND 1 full bed and bath on the 1st floor. Living/ formal dinning area as you enter home with a full guest bathroom and guest bedroom just off the garage. Open family room leads to eat in kitchen with island, pantry, and ample cabinet space, upgraded counter tops/ cabinets, including stove, dishwasher and microwave. Upstairs tiled loft separates the master suite with walk in closet, dual vanity sinks and a stand up shower from the other guest bedrooms. Three additional guest bedrooms share the guest bathroom. Laundry room with washer & dryer connections, extra cabinets with a sink. 2 car garage. Covered patio. Pet friendly 2 pets MAX with add'l $250 deposit per pet. $50 non-refundable application fee and covers 2 adults over the age of 18. Base rent doesn't include monthly 5% admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove