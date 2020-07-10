All apartments in Avondale
Last updated September 15 2019 at 4:03 AM

11578 W Jackson St

11578 West Jackson Street
Location

11578 West Jackson Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e895cd04a ---- Attractive 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Avondale, Coldwater Springs offering an open layout with all new warm custom tan paint & tile throughout main living areas AND 1 full bed and bath on the 1st floor. Living/ formal dinning area as you enter home with a full guest bathroom and guest bedroom just off the garage. Open family room leads to eat in kitchen with island, pantry, and ample cabinet space, upgraded counter tops/ cabinets, including stove, dishwasher and microwave. Upstairs tiled loft separates the master suite with walk in closet, dual vanity sinks and a stand up shower from the other guest bedrooms. Three additional guest bedrooms share the guest bathroom. Laundry room with washer & dryer connections, extra cabinets with a sink. 2 car garage. Covered patio. Pet friendly 2 pets MAX with add'l $250 deposit per pet. $50 non-refundable application fee and covers 2 adults over the age of 18. Base rent doesn't include monthly 5% admin fee Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11578 W Jackson St have any available units?
11578 W Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11578 W Jackson St have?
Some of 11578 W Jackson St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11578 W Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
11578 W Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11578 W Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11578 W Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 11578 W Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 11578 W Jackson St offers parking.
Does 11578 W Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11578 W Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11578 W Jackson St have a pool?
No, 11578 W Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 11578 W Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 11578 W Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 11578 W Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11578 W Jackson St has units with dishwashers.

