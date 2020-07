Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

A Must see Rental Property in Garden Lakes! This 3bd 2 bath with Swimming Pool! Covered Patio large back yard! Home has Newer carpet and Paint, nice floor plan. All appliances included. Full Pool service is also included in rental price. Quick Approval Process, home is ready to move in and Available on or Before April 1st. Call today to schedule a private showing!!!