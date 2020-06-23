11382 W COCOPAH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This home uses every sqft perfectly! As soon as you walk in you will see how spacious this home is with towering ceilings in the great room that lead to the eat-in Kitchen. The kitchen gives off lots of natural light brightening up the upgraded cabinets that surround all of the appliances! The second level is home to all the bedrooms and Master Suite which are complete with ceiling fans for energy efficiency! The yard is well maintained and has a covered patio perfect for getting out of the sun.***No Housing Vouchers**NO CATS