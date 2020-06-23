11382 W COCOPAH Street

This home uses every sqft perfectly! As soon as you walk in you will see how spacious this home is with towering ceilings in the great room that lead to the eat-in Kitchen. The kitchen gives off lots of natural light brightening up the upgraded cabinets that surround all of the appliances! The second level is home to all the bedrooms and Master Suite which are complete with ceiling fans for energy efficiency! The yard is well maintained and has a covered patio perfect for getting out of the sun.***No Housing Vouchers**NO CATS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
