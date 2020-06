Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

11312 W. Ashland Way Available 06/28/19 ***COMING SOON***SINGLE STORY HOME IN GARDEN LAKES! available approx. 6/28/19 - KITCHEN WITH AN ISLAND, PANTRY AND ALL APPLIANCES, FORMAL DINING, VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING ROOM, CEILING FANS, CARPET IN BEDROOMS ONLY, MASTER BATH WITH DUAL VANITY, SEPARATE SHOWER/TUB, MASTER WALK-IN CLOSET. DESERT FRONT AND BACK YARDS FOR LOW MAINTENANCE. **PETS UPON APPROVAL.**PET DEPOSIT UP TO 1/2 A MONTH'S RENT****AVAILABLE DATES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.



(RLNE2665065)