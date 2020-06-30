All apartments in Avondale
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane

11301 West Orange Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11301 West Orange Blossom Lane, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
Super clean rental which is just steps to lake and parks. Large open great room with fireplace. Tile throughout main living and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious master has separate shower and tub and large walk-in closet. Walking distance to both elementary and high schools. Nearby shopping and restaurants. Backs to greenbelt. Sought after Garden Lakes neighborhood has bike paths, exercise lanes, lakes, parks etc. Medium size dogs OK, but sorry, NO Cats please. Please add City of Avondale tax of 2.5%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have any available units?
11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have?
Some of 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane offer parking?
No, 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have a pool?
No, 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have accessible units?
No, 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane has units with dishwashers.

