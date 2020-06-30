11301 W ORANGE BLOSSOM Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly gym

Super clean rental which is just steps to lake and parks. Large open great room with fireplace. Tile throughout main living and carpet in bedrooms. Spacious master has separate shower and tub and large walk-in closet. Walking distance to both elementary and high schools. Nearby shopping and restaurants. Backs to greenbelt. Sought after Garden Lakes neighborhood has bike paths, exercise lanes, lakes, parks etc. Medium size dogs OK, but sorry, NO Cats please. Please add City of Avondale tax of 2.5%