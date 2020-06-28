All apartments in Avondale
11235 W DEL RIO Lane
11235 W DEL RIO Lane

11235 West Del Rio Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11235 West Del Rio Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Durango Park

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Darling 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home! With just under 1400 sq feet it is perfect! Master has separate shower and tub! Great room open floor plan! Won't last long at this price so what are you waiting for??

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11235 W DEL RIO Lane have any available units?
11235 W DEL RIO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11235 W DEL RIO Lane have?
Some of 11235 W DEL RIO Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11235 W DEL RIO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11235 W DEL RIO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11235 W DEL RIO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11235 W DEL RIO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11235 W DEL RIO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11235 W DEL RIO Lane offers parking.
Does 11235 W DEL RIO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11235 W DEL RIO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11235 W DEL RIO Lane have a pool?
No, 11235 W DEL RIO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11235 W DEL RIO Lane have accessible units?
No, 11235 W DEL RIO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11235 W DEL RIO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11235 W DEL RIO Lane has units with dishwashers.
