11214 West Palm Lane

patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=znEV82sDwv1



This four bedroom, two bath home is well maintained! Located Near Avondale Rd and McDowell Rd! The fabulous open floor plan living space is complimented by the fireplace and tile flooring. Indoor laundry, two car garage, double pane windows throughout, additional insulation, and a desirable split floor plan make this home an excellent choice for your family. The yards are low maintenance and the back is ready for your family gatherings with a fabulous patio area. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, Loop 101 and I-10!



Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.