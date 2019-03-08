All apartments in Avondale
Avondale, AZ
11214 West Palm Lane
Last updated September 9 2019

11214 West Palm Lane

11214 West Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11214 West Palm Lane, Avondale, AZ 85392

Amenities

*** View Property 3D Virtual Tour ***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=znEV82sDwv1

This four bedroom, two bath home is well maintained! Located Near Avondale Rd and McDowell Rd! The fabulous open floor plan living space is complimented by the fireplace and tile flooring. Indoor laundry, two car garage, double pane windows throughout, additional insulation, and a desirable split floor plan make this home an excellent choice for your family. The yards are low maintenance and the back is ready for your family gatherings with a fabulous patio area. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, Loop 101 and I-10!

Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,868.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11214 West Palm Lane have any available units?
11214 West Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11214 West Palm Lane have?
Some of 11214 West Palm Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11214 West Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11214 West Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11214 West Palm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11214 West Palm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11214 West Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11214 West Palm Lane offers parking.
Does 11214 West Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11214 West Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11214 West Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 11214 West Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11214 West Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 11214 West Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11214 West Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11214 West Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
