11206 W ASHBROOK Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11206 W ASHBROOK Place

11206 West Ashbrook Place · No Longer Available
Location

11206 West Ashbrook Place, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Private lake access home with an option to dock a electric boat or pontoon. 2 story home with 4 bedrooms 3 up stairs & 1 on the main level. 3 bathrooms 1 in the master bedroom with another on the 2nd floor and 1 in the mail level. Office on the main level & 3 car garage. Solar system is a great addition and saves the tenants money in the summer time. Open floor plan with great sunlight exposure during the day, property is fully updated and with nice features including new paint,light fixtures,hardwood flooring, & a renovated pool, backyard is beautiful and spacious has an orange tree and a lime tree. Private lake access for fishing and sunset gazing. Property is tenant ready...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

