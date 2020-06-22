11206 W ASHBROOK Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Private lake access home with an option to dock a electric boat or pontoon. 2 story home with 4 bedrooms 3 up stairs & 1 on the main level. 3 bathrooms 1 in the master bedroom with another on the 2nd floor and 1 in the mail level. Office on the main level & 3 car garage. Solar system is a great addition and saves the tenants money in the summer time. Open floor plan with great sunlight exposure during the day, property is fully updated and with nice features including new paint,light fixtures,hardwood flooring, & a renovated pool, backyard is beautiful and spacious has an orange tree and a lime tree. Private lake access for fishing and sunset gazing. Property is tenant ready...