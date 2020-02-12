11201 W DAVIS Lane

Amenities

5 bedroom single story house for rent!! this open floor plan house is beautiful and is in good condition and ready for you to just move in. It comes with a brand new refrigerator and newly landscaped. Located on a corner lot with lots of room and privacy. Split floor plan house, the kitchen opens to the living room. Everything is in great shape and clean and move in ready.move in costs:$ 1800 per month plus tax$ 1800 deposit$ 150 admin fee$ 45 per adult application feeno dogs or cats allowed. landlord provides the landscape for tenant once per month