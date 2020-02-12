All apartments in Avondale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

11201 W DAVIS Lane

11201 West Davis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11201 West Davis Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Durango Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
5 bedroom single story house for rent!! this open floor plan house is beautiful and is in good condition and ready for you to just move in. It comes with a brand new refrigerator and newly landscaped. Located on a corner lot with lots of room and privacy. Split floor plan house, the kitchen opens to the living room. Everything is in great shape and clean and move in ready.move in costs:$ 1800 per month plus tax$ 1800 deposit$ 150 admin fee$ 45 per adult application feeno dogs or cats allowed. landlord provides the landscape for tenant once per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11201 W DAVIS Lane have any available units?
11201 W DAVIS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11201 W DAVIS Lane have?
Some of 11201 W DAVIS Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11201 W DAVIS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11201 W DAVIS Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11201 W DAVIS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11201 W DAVIS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11201 W DAVIS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11201 W DAVIS Lane does offer parking.
Does 11201 W DAVIS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11201 W DAVIS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11201 W DAVIS Lane have a pool?
No, 11201 W DAVIS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11201 W DAVIS Lane have accessible units?
No, 11201 W DAVIS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11201 W DAVIS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11201 W DAVIS Lane has units with dishwashers.
