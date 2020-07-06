11120 W ASHBROOK Place

Amenities

Tenants must have good credit fico 620+Available for move around Dec. 22th PANORAMIC VIEW! LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT! BEAUTIFUL! HOME IS A 10+ WOW!! Charming Home in the Community of GARDEN LAKES From the moment you walk in this home will take your Breath Away! Spacious open split Floor Plan 3 bed 2 bath with nice size Master Suite w/new french door overlooking the lake. You will Love all the upgrades on this rental property it has everything you are looking for and more ready for move in Dec 20th Home features Nice Paint!! Tile flooring throughout, Kitchen Island w/plenty of cabinets & hardware, Glass tile backsplash, granite countertops, pantry. Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans Nice lighting, Covered Patio, Large lot with your own private boat dock. AMAZING PROPERTY BACKS TO LAKE ENJOY BOATING!! ON THIS LAKE/WATERFRONT HOME CATCH & RELEASE FISHING Relaxing Lake Views and Beautiful Arizona Sunsets right from your Own Boat Dock. Call today to see all there Custom features, Throughout! Tenants Must have good established credit! 620 Fico + CALL TODAY

Pets with owners approval, NO smoking property