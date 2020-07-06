All apartments in Avondale
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:21 AM

11120 W ASHBROOK Place

11120 West Ashbrook Place · No Longer Available
Location

11120 West Ashbrook Place, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tenants must have good credit fico 620+Available for move around Dec. 22th PANORAMIC VIEW! LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT! BEAUTIFUL! HOME IS A 10+ WOW!! Charming Home in the Community of GARDEN LAKES From the moment you walk in this home will take your Breath Away! Spacious open split Floor Plan 3 bed 2 bath with nice size Master Suite w/new french door overlooking the lake. You will Love all the upgrades on this rental property it has everything you are looking for and more ready for move in Dec 20th Home features Nice Paint!! Tile flooring throughout, Kitchen Island w/plenty of cabinets & hardware, Glass tile backsplash, granite countertops, pantry. Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans Nice lighting, Covered Patio, Large lot with your own private boat dock. AMAZING PROPERTY BACKS TO LAKE ENJOY BOATING!! ON THIS LAKE/WATERFRONT HOME CATCH & RELEASE FISHING Relaxing Lake Views and Beautiful Arizona Sunsets right from your Own Boat Dock. Call today to see all there Custom features, Throughout! Tenants Must have good established credit! 620 Fico + CALL TODAY
Pets with owners approval, NO smoking property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11120 W ASHBROOK Place have any available units?
11120 W ASHBROOK Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11120 W ASHBROOK Place have?
Some of 11120 W ASHBROOK Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11120 W ASHBROOK Place currently offering any rent specials?
11120 W ASHBROOK Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11120 W ASHBROOK Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11120 W ASHBROOK Place is pet friendly.
Does 11120 W ASHBROOK Place offer parking?
No, 11120 W ASHBROOK Place does not offer parking.
Does 11120 W ASHBROOK Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11120 W ASHBROOK Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11120 W ASHBROOK Place have a pool?
Yes, 11120 W ASHBROOK Place has a pool.
Does 11120 W ASHBROOK Place have accessible units?
No, 11120 W ASHBROOK Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11120 W ASHBROOK Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11120 W ASHBROOK Place has units with dishwashers.

