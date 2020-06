11015 W. Elm Ln.

Amenities

Property Amenities pet friendly bbq/grill

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME IN AVONDALE! - WELCOME HOME! BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH ROOM HOME IN SANCTUARY IN AVONDALE. PLENTY OF LIGHT FROM THE GORGEOUS WINDOWS THROUGHOUT! EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS, UNDER THE STAIRS STORAGE, ONE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND ONE BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS! UPSTAIRS ARE 3 MORE BEDROOMS, THE MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES 2 WALK IN CLOSETS, NICHES AROUND THE WINDOW, MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE GARDEN TUB AND SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINKS! BACKYARD HAS A FLAGSTONE WALK WAY AND PATIO PERFECT FOR GRILLING! CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, PARK AND CLOSE TO THE I-10! **NO PETS PREFERRED**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4195922)