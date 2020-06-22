All apartments in Avondale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11005 W Poinsettia Dr

11005 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11005 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Garden Lakes Lakefront Beauty - Property Id: 89727

First time on the market. Located in very desirable Garden Lakes subdivision. Private Dock & North/South exposure. Plantation Shutters and custom features throughout including new carpet, travertine flooring, granite tops, fireplace and more! 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths, two story with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom with a private balcony and comfortable patio areas overlook the lake. This property is located within a short walking distance to the community swimming pool & spa with BBQ. Relax on your own private dock and enjoy the surroundings and beautiful sunsets. HOA, and rental taxes additional. Utilities are responsibility of Tenant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89727
Property Id 89727

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4559064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11005 W Poinsettia Dr have any available units?
11005 W Poinsettia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11005 W Poinsettia Dr have?
Some of 11005 W Poinsettia Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11005 W Poinsettia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11005 W Poinsettia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11005 W Poinsettia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11005 W Poinsettia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11005 W Poinsettia Dr offer parking?
No, 11005 W Poinsettia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11005 W Poinsettia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11005 W Poinsettia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11005 W Poinsettia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11005 W Poinsettia Dr has a pool.
Does 11005 W Poinsettia Dr have accessible units?
No, 11005 W Poinsettia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11005 W Poinsettia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11005 W Poinsettia Dr has units with dishwashers.
