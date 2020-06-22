11005 W Poinsettia Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Garden Lakes Lakefront Beauty



First time on the market. Located in very desirable Garden Lakes subdivision. Private Dock & North/South exposure. Plantation Shutters and custom features throughout including new carpet, travertine flooring, granite tops, fireplace and more! 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths, two story with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom with a private balcony and comfortable patio areas overlook the lake. This property is located within a short walking distance to the community swimming pool & spa with BBQ. Relax on your own private dock and enjoy the surroundings and beautiful sunsets. HOA, and rental taxes additional. Utilities are responsibility of Tenant.

No Pets Allowed



