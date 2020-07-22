110 N 118TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful single level home located in the desirable community of Coldwater Springs. Inside you have a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Formal living room at entrance with room for dinning. Eat in kitchen offers kitchen island, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large family room right off kitchen. Carpet flooring throughout home and tile in all wet area. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3150.75, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included******NO Cats*******