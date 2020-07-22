All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 110 N 118TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
110 N 118TH Avenue
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

110 N 118TH Avenue

110 North 118th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Coldwater Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

110 North 118th Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single level home located in the desirable community of Coldwater Springs. Inside you have a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Formal living room at entrance with room for dinning. Eat in kitchen offers kitchen island, pantry and plenty of cabinet and counter top space. Large family room right off kitchen. Carpet flooring throughout home and tile in all wet area. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a big backyard with covered patio. This home is clean and move in ready! Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3150.75, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included******NO Cats*******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 N 118TH Avenue have any available units?
110 N 118TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 N 118TH Avenue have?
Some of 110 N 118TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 N 118TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 N 118TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 N 118TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 110 N 118TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 110 N 118TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 110 N 118TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 110 N 118TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 N 118TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 N 118TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 N 118TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 N 118TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 N 118TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 N 118TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 N 118TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAvondale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College