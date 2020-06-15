10963 W Sheridan St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Enjoy and relax living lakeside! This home features newer interior paint. Take in the amazing 160-degree views as they are among the best in the Valley! This home offers an array of views to include 3-lakes, 2-parks as well as the mountains! The Swimming Pool is Pebble Tec! This home is 2,390 square feet featuring 4-bedrooms & 3-full bathrooms. A Guest Bedroom is located downstairs, the Master Bedroom Suite is located upstairs; step outside on the balcony and take in the incredible view points of the lake & mountains, enjoy the amazing soaking tub and relax while viewing the beautiful sunset. Additional features of this home would include high ceilings, formal dining room, breathtaking kitchen that features beautiful stainless steel appliances, glass accent cabinetry, slab granite counters as well as an Island, updated lighting, neutral carpeting, hardwood flooring and ceiling fans can be found throughout the home. The 2-Car Garage has epoxy flooring. This home has Gas heat as well as a Gas water heater. Conveniently located nearby the freeway!