Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:31 AM

10963 W Sheridan St

10963 West Sheridan Street · (480) 948-5860 ext. 113
Location

10963 West Sheridan Street, Avondale, AZ 85392
Crystal Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy and relax living lakeside! This home features newer interior paint. Take in the amazing 160-degree views as they are among the best in the Valley! This home offers an array of views to include 3-lakes, 2-parks as well as the mountains! The Swimming Pool is Pebble Tec! This home is 2,390 square feet featuring 4-bedrooms & 3-full bathrooms. A Guest Bedroom is located downstairs, the Master Bedroom Suite is located upstairs; step outside on the balcony and take in the incredible view points of the lake & mountains, enjoy the amazing soaking tub and relax while viewing the beautiful sunset. Additional features of this home would include high ceilings, formal dining room, breathtaking kitchen that features beautiful stainless steel appliances, glass accent cabinetry, slab granite counters as well as an Island, updated lighting, neutral carpeting, hardwood flooring and ceiling fans can be found throughout the home. The 2-Car Garage has epoxy flooring. This home has Gas heat as well as a Gas water heater. Conveniently located nearby the freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10963 W Sheridan St have any available units?
10963 W Sheridan St has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10963 W Sheridan St have?
Some of 10963 W Sheridan St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10963 W Sheridan St currently offering any rent specials?
10963 W Sheridan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10963 W Sheridan St pet-friendly?
No, 10963 W Sheridan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10963 W Sheridan St offer parking?
Yes, 10963 W Sheridan St does offer parking.
Does 10963 W Sheridan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10963 W Sheridan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10963 W Sheridan St have a pool?
Yes, 10963 W Sheridan St has a pool.
Does 10963 W Sheridan St have accessible units?
No, 10963 W Sheridan St does not have accessible units.
Does 10963 W Sheridan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10963 W Sheridan St has units with dishwashers.
