All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 10963 West Sheridan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
10963 West Sheridan Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

10963 West Sheridan Street

10963 West Sheridan Street · (480) 428-1919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10963 West Sheridan Street, Avondale, AZ 85392
Crystal Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2390 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy and relax living lakeside! This home features newer interior paint. Take in the amazing 160-degree views as they are among the best in the Valley! This home offers an array of views to include 3-lakes, 2-parks as well as the mountains! The Swimming Pool is Pebble Tec! This home is 2,390 square feet featuring 4-bedrooms & 3-full bathrooms. A Guest Bedroom is located downstairs, the Master Bedroom Suite is located upstairs; step outside on the balcony and take in the incredible view points of the lake & mountains, enjoy the amazing soaking tub and relax while viewing the beautiful sunset. Additional features of this home would include high ceilings, formal dining room, breathtaking kitchen that features beautiful stainless steel appliances, glass accent cabinetry, slab granite counters as well as an Island, updated lighting, neutral carpeting, hardwood flooring and ceiling fans can be found throughout the home. The 2-Car Garage has epoxy flooring. This home has Gas heat as well as a Gas water heater. Conveniently located nearby the freeway!

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2002

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $2,050.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10963 West Sheridan Street have any available units?
10963 West Sheridan Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10963 West Sheridan Street have?
Some of 10963 West Sheridan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10963 West Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
10963 West Sheridan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10963 West Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
No, 10963 West Sheridan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10963 West Sheridan Street offer parking?
Yes, 10963 West Sheridan Street offers parking.
Does 10963 West Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10963 West Sheridan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10963 West Sheridan Street have a pool?
Yes, 10963 West Sheridan Street has a pool.
Does 10963 West Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 10963 West Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10963 West Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10963 West Sheridan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10963 West Sheridan Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity