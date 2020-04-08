10928 West Roanoke Avenue

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

This divine Lakefront property sits next to the greenbelt in Avondale!! This home has been freshly painted throughout the interior and features brand new carpet, tile can be found in all the right places, beautiful mahogany cabinetry, an Island coupled with a pantry and all black appliances can be found within the kitchen, vaulted ceilings, a formal living & dining space, den and so much more can be found within this amazing home!!



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,650.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.