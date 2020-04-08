All apartments in Avondale
10928 West Roanoke Avenue

10928 West Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10928 West Roanoke Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Crystal Gardens

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This divine Lakefront property sits next to the greenbelt in Avondale!! This home has been freshly painted throughout the interior and features brand new carpet, tile can be found in all the right places, beautiful mahogany cabinetry, an Island coupled with a pantry and all black appliances can be found within the kitchen, vaulted ceilings, a formal living & dining space, den and so much more can be found within this amazing home!!

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,650.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10928 West Roanoke Avenue have any available units?
10928 West Roanoke Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 10928 West Roanoke Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10928 West Roanoke Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10928 West Roanoke Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10928 West Roanoke Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10928 West Roanoke Avenue offer parking?
No, 10928 West Roanoke Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10928 West Roanoke Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10928 West Roanoke Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10928 West Roanoke Avenue have a pool?
No, 10928 West Roanoke Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10928 West Roanoke Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10928 West Roanoke Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10928 West Roanoke Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10928 West Roanoke Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10928 West Roanoke Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10928 West Roanoke Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
